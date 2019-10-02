Gujarat Bar resolves to strike over pending recommendation proposals

Toggle Menu
The GHAA President had written to the CJI Monday, requesting him to not wait for the state’s response and process the recommendations forwarded by the Collegium of the Gujarat HC, in terms of second judges case as well as memorandum of procedure.

The General body of the Gujarat High Court Advocates’ Association (GHAA), at an extraordinary general body meeting on Tuesday, resolved that if the state or the central government does not forward its opinion to the Collegium of the apex court within a week, with respect to recommendations made by the Gujarat High Court (HC) Collegium for 20 vacancies of judges in the subordinate judiciary, the Bar shall observe a strike or shall abstain from work on October 11.

