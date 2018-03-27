Gujarat: Bar ‘Communists’ from getting admission, says MSU senate member

While the institute has denied rusticating the two students, one of them — Romel Sutaria — has launched a “protest against the injustice”. (Representational) While the institute has denied rusticating the two students, one of them — Romel Sutaria — has launched a “protest against the injustice”. (Representational)

A senate member of M S University (MSU) of Baroda on Monday called for barring “Communists” from getting admission to the university lest they “break Gujarat into pieces”.

Speaking at the annual meeting of the senate members, Hasmukh Vaghela demanded suspension of two students of Institute of Leadership and Governance of the MSU who have been allegedly rusticated following their meeting with former JNU students’ union president Kanhaiya Kumar.

While the institute has denied rusticating the two students, one of them — Romel Sutaria — has launched a “protest against the injustice”.

Vaghela, who has his roots in the RSS students’ outfit ABVP and is currently a member of the BJP Yuva Morcha, said: “MSU should not fall prey to communist forces. Students like Manisha Solanki and Romel Sutaria should be suspended.”

Vaghela’s comment was seconded by other senate members who showed their support by banging the benches. Vaghela also emphasised on a thorough background check of students before admitting them in the university. “I have background details of the student in question, which is why I am making this remark. The student has a Communist leaning. It is necessary to keep Communist forces away. Communists should not be admitted to the MS University. They will break Gujarat into pieces. We have never had Communists in Gujarat and we should never have them,” Vaghela, a member of the MSU’s senate, representing Department of Pharmacy, later told The Indian Express.

Calling such statements as “baseless and illogical”, MSU Registrar Neerja Jaiswal said, “A student is a student for us. We don’t even ask their religion in the admission form. How and why would we ask them their political background or political ideology. It is their choice.”

At the senate meeting, recent clashes at the boys’ hostel was also discussed. Many members called for “strengthening security and vigilantism mechanism” on the campus, by deploying former army personnel. “Ex-Army men should be roped in for the university’s security. That will help create a stricter environment on the campus and avoid untoward incidents happening in the university,” said senate member Brijesh Patel.

