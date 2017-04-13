Gujarat: Bail pleas of 14 Vadavali accused rejected

Patan district and sessions court on Wednesday rejected the bail applications of 14 people accused of attacking Muslim residents of Vadavali village on March 25. Patan district police have arrested 23 people in the case, of which 14 moved regular bail petitions.

One Ibrahim Belim was killed and around 20 were injured in an attack by the members of Thakore community from Sunsar and adjoining villages, which was later put under Hindu-Muslim riot category by the district administration.

Though the actual reason is yet to be ascertained, cross FIRs were registered on March 25. While Vadavali residents blamed the Thakores for the violence, Sunsar villagers accused Muslim school students of beating up a group of Hindu boys. Sunsar villagers also alleged they were attacked by Vadavali villagers when they reached there.

The complaint on behalf of Vadavali residents was lodged by one Rehman Malek against 31 people. Ahmedabad-based advocate Govind Parmar appeared for prosecution on behalf of the complainant during the hearing of the bail pleas. Parmar confirmed that the applications of all the 14 accused were rejected Wednesday.

