Gujarat Assembly: Govt says no record of land and job promises made to Una Dalit victims

The BJP government on Tuesday told the Assembly that there was no record of the then Chief Minister Anandiben Patel announcing to give five acres of land and government jobs to Dalit victims of Una flogging incident allegedly carried out by gau rakshaks in July 2016.

This was stated by Social Justice & Empowerment Minister Ishwar Parmar while replying to a question raised by Independent MLA from Vadgam Jignesh Mevani who had asked if it was correct that the then chief minister during her visit to Mota Samadhiyala village in July 2016 had declared to give five acres of land and government jobs to the victims of the flogging incident.

In his subsequent question, Mevani asked why the promises made by the CM were not implemented. Parmar in his reply stated that since there was no record of any such promises being made by the CM, so the question of implementing them does not arise.

Mevani, later, issued a video message terming the government reply as “shameless”. In the video message, a clip shows the then BJP chief minister CM Anandiben Patel promising to give five acres of land and government jobs to the Dalit victims of Una.

Stating that the government reply’s has shown why 50 lakh Dalits of Gujarat have no faith in the BJP government, Mevani said: “During her visit to Mota Samadhiyala in Una, Anandiben Patel had promised in the presence of media that the victims will be given BPL cards, housing plots, five acre agricultural land and government jobs… Now, the government has completely changed its stand on the issue, saying that there is no record of it. It has once again established why 50 lakhs Dalits do not have faith in the (Vijay) Rupani government.”

In July 2016, members of a Dalit family were publicly flogged by some persons claiming to be gau rakshaks for skinning a dead cow. The video of the flogging shot by the accused themselves went viral on social media giving rise to a widespread Dalit agitation in the state as well as the country.

