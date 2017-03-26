Gujarat: Amul defends its ice cream ad on TV

Gujarat Milk Marketing Federation Limited (GCMMF), which sells its products under Amul brand, on Saturday defended its TV commercial — suggesting to consumers to buy their ice cream and not the ‘frozen dessert’, made from unhealthy vegetable oil — over which FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) had moved Bombay High Court against them.

Defending GCMMF, managing director (MD) R S Sodhi told the mediapersons that they had not named any brand in the commercial and that they would not get intimidated by the legal notice.

“Our TV campaign reinforces the USP of the brand that Amul ice creams are made from real milk unlike ‘frozen desserts’ made from vegetable oil. The campaign highlights the mandate of checking the word ‘ice cream’ on the packs before buying them,” he said, adding they would look into the legalities. “We are yet to hire a lawyer.” Sodhi said even Food Safety and Standards Authority of India allowed them to inform the consumers about the products. “And I don’t think we have made any mistake…Amul has always worked in the interests of milk producers and consumers alike. Frozen desserts are masqueraded as ice creams. By using low cost ingredients, they are misleading the consumers. We are trying to make consumers aware of the difference,” Sodhi said.

He said like pure ghee vs dalda and butter vs margarine campaigns on air, they were also planning to run a similar advertisement on real cheese and cheese analogues, which had recently entered the market. Amul is looking forward to an annual sales turnover exceeding Rs 27,000 crore in the 2016-17 financial year. It is a cooperative federation owned by 36 lac milk producers of Gujarat. It handles 6.5 billion litre of milk anually. The group turnover of GCMMF and its 18 member dairies is Rs 35,000 crore.

