Gujarat: Invoking Patidar stir, Congress seeks 20 per cent quota

Congress chief whip Amit Chavda on Monday sought 20 per cent reservation for unreserved communities in education and government jobs while promising support if the government was ready to provide the same by fulfilling necessary constitutional requirements.

Chavda referred to the Patidar quota agitation and invoked deaths of 14 Patidar youths and cases of sedition filed against Patidar youths. Meanwhile, the Congress also moved a private member’s Bill to ensure 20 per cent reservation in education and government jobs to unreserved communities.

