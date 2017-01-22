Ahmedabad: AMC transport panel presents Rs 531.68 crore budget; no major announcement

“Operational problem area is long AMTS routes in the city, therefore, it was decided to go for shorter routes, which will increase frequency of buses on the routes,” Dave said. “Operational problem area is long AMTS routes in the city, therefore, it was decided to go for shorter routes, which will increase frequency of buses on the routes,” Dave said.

Left with little room to play with finances, Transport Committee of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), which controls the city bus services managed by the Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS), decided not to make major changes in the budget presented by transport manager Arjav Shah. The Committee added Rs 6.50 crore to the draft budget and presented a budget of Rs 531.68 crore on Saturday.

In the given financial situation, only cosmetic changes could be made, such as naming of the new bus route of Lal Darwaja to Kalupur via Relief Road/Gandhi Road as Bala Hanuman Express. The experiment of running mini buses on this routes had failed in the past. “The ‘technology’ used then was faulty, and it was the reason for its failure,” said Committee chairman Chandraprakash Dave.

Dave noted that the accumulated losses of the AMTS have mounted Rs 2,180 crore over the past 10 years. In all these years, the AMTS depended on the AMC’s help to meet its financial requirements like payment of salaries and pension. On pension alone, Rs 92 crore would be spent in 2017-18 against Rs 80 crore in the previous year, Dave said. Rs 515 crore would be spent on salaries, against Rs 266 crore in the previous year.

