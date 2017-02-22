Gujarat: After demonetisation, VAT collection up by 22 per cent

Police detain a supporter of Congress for protesting against the Budget in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. PTI Police detain a supporter of Congress for protesting against the Budget in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. PTI

The Gujarat government has recorded close to 22 percent growth in VAT (Value-Added Tax) collections after demonetisation, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel told the state legislative assembly while presenting the Budget estimates for the financial year 2017-18.

“Contrary to fear expressed by many, it has led to higher growth in state’s revenue from VAT as more taxpayers have come under the tax net. As against VAT income of Rs 10,198 crore from November to January in 2015-16, we have received Rs 12,424 crore from November to January 2016-17, registering an increase of 21.83 percent,” said Patel on Tuesday.

It, however, did not alter the VAT taxation structure in the tax proposals presented for the next fiscal. “Considering that the new law of GST (Goods and Service Tax) is going to be implemented very shortly in the whole country, I do not suggest any changes in the taxation structure of VAT, at this stage,” Patel added. The government also said that “e-payment will be made compulsory for payment of tax exceeding Rs 10,000 very shortly.” In the tax proposals, the state government has reduced the rate of motor vehicle tax for agricultural tractor from the prevailing 3.5 percent of the sales price to three percent. Farmers purchasing tractor will now have to pay about Rs 3,000 less on each tractor after the tax rate has been reduced.

However, the state government had proposed to levy a lump sum tax at the rate of three percent of the sale price of construction equipment vehicles and tractors used for non-agricultural purposes having an unladen weight not exceeding 7.5 tons.

The state government has also proposed to simplify the motor vehicle tax structure by levying a lump sum tax only for new vehicles registered on or after April 1, 2017. The government has proposed to levy lump sum tax at the rate of 8 percent of sale price of private vehicles. This tax levy will stand at 3.5 percent for buses of educational institutions.

Similarly, there is a proposal to levy lump sum tax at an uniform rate of 12 percent on sale price of ordinary maxi cab and luxury maxi cab. The rate of tax will be two percent on stage carriage buses.