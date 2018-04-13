Gujarat: Tribal girl ‘abducted, raped for two weeks’, accused absconding

The girl was reportedly dropped to her village by the accused on Wednesday. The girl was reportedly dropped to her village by the accused on Wednesday.

An 18-year-old tribal girl from Uchhal taluka of Tapi district was allegedly abducted and repeatedly raped by a man for over two weeks. According to the complaint filed with the police, the girl was abducted while she was returning home from a neighbouring village when 29-year-old Manish Vasava, a resident of her village and also a tribal, forced her into an auto rickshaw and brought her to Surat where he kept her locked in a room and raped her for over two weeks.

The girl was reportedly dropped to her village by the accused on Wednesday. Vasava also reportedly threatened her against speaking out. After she narrated the incident to her parents, who had filed a missing complaint with Ucchal police on March 26, they lodged a complaint of rape against the accused.

“We have registered a case on the basis of the statement given by the victim and have launched a hunt for the accused. The accused is married and father of three children. We are trying to dig out more details,” Sub-Inspector N V Tadvi said.

This comes close on the heels of another incident of rape in which three boys, two 19-year- olds and one juvenile, were arrested for allegedly raping and sexually assaulting two teenage girls in Olpad taluka of Surat. According to the police, on Tuesday, the three boys, all residents of Veluk village, waylaid the girls, who were returning from sewing class at Khalipur village, and dragged them to a nearby sugarcane field where a 19-year-old allegedly raped one of the girls, while two others sexually assaulted the other. The boys took away the mobile phone, which one of the girls was carrying, and threatened them not to talk about it to anyone.

After the girls returned home, they narrated the incident to their parents, who filed a complaint of rape with Olpad police. “We have arrested all the three boys. The main accused is a minor. We have also recovered the mobile phone of the girl from the boys. The boys were harassing the girls for the last few weeks,” Inspector B N Khan said.

Police yet to identify 8-year-old who was raped and killed

Last week, police had recovered the body of an 8-year-old girl from a bush at Giyav Budhiya village in Pandesara in Surat city. The post-mortem report confirmed that the child was raped before she was strangulated to death. Pandesara police have lodged a complaint of rape and murder, but the child is yet to be identified.

“We are still clueless, as the victim is yet to be identified. We are putting all possible efforts to identify her. We have checked all the missing girl complaints in entire south Gujarat, but did not find any such missing complaint. We suspect that the girl could be from some other state,” Pandesara Inspector K B Zala said.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App