Gujarat: AAP to hold farmers’ rally on May 8

Ahmedabad | Published:May 7, 2017 5:19 am

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-Gujarat unit will be flagging off a day-long ‘farmers’ rally’ from Sanand on May 8, 2017.

Farmers from 32 affected villages of Sanand are expected to be part of the rally, which will begin with a fast.

The rally— likely to be led by Gujarat AAP leaders like Rajesh Patel, who is the AAP farmer’s cell president Rajesh Patel, , Kanubhai Kalsariya and Atul Shekhada, ex AAP Lok Sabha candidate from Junagadh— was earlier scheduled for May 1.

