Gujarat: AAP to commence farmers’ campaign from May 1

Sanand will be the launch pad for Aam Aadmi Party’s month-long campaign on farmers’ issues in the state from May 1. Before the campaign, it will go door-to-door across the state between April 15 and 30 to create awareness among the farmers about their rights and collect details about their problems.

AAP media convener Harshil Nayak said the campaign in central and south Gujarat would be led by kisan cell president Rajesh Patel, while in north it would be led by cell vice president Karsanbhai Patel. In Saurashtra, kisan cell secretary Atul Shekhda will lead the campaign.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now