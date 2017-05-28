Gujarat AAP leaders to meet Arvind Kejriwal for poll strategy

According to AAP Gujarat spokesperson Harshil Nayak, “AAP currently has around seven lakh members in the state.” According to AAP Gujarat spokesperson Harshil Nayak, “AAP currently has around seven lakh members in the state.”

A team of 15 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders from Gujarat, including its seven zonal in-charges, will meet party convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with the state polls in-charge, Gopal Rai, in the national capital on June 6 to chalk out strategies for the Assembly elections, slated later this year.

AAP Gujarat spokesperson Harshil Nayak revealed this during a press meet in the party office here on Saturday, adding that they currently have around seven lakh members in the state. The AAP social media team, along with its seven zonal in-charges, will brainstorm campaigning strategies for the state Assembly polls with the party’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC), headed by Kejriwal.

Saurashtra zone in-charge Kanubhai Kalsariya said they would fan out in their respective regions for seven days and meet the local leaders there to prepare a ground report on the party’s chances and challenges in all the 182 assembly constituencies. “These reports will be presented to the PAC and deliberations on strategies for polls and preparedness in each of the zones will be assessed,” said Kalsariya, who was a former BJP leader from Mahuva.

He added, “We feel our chances are good for the Assembly polls because there is anti-incumbency in the state and corruption rampant in many sectors. We will be contesting in all the 182 constituencies.” Patidar leaders like Vandana Patel and Manoj Sorathiya among others are part of the delegation that will head to New Delhi.

