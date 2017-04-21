Gujarat: 7 arrested for atrocities on Dalits

A DAY AFTER a Dalit from Malanpur village in Botad taluka filed a complaint alleging “boycott” of his community by the villagers, police on Thursday arrested seven persons for “atrocities on Dalits”.

Based on the complaint filed by Pravin Chavda, the Ranpur police booked seven men under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on Wednesday.

Chavda alleged that the accused prevented the Dalits from entering a temple of Ramdevpir in the village during an event on Tuesday. The Dalits were also refused plates to take the food being distributed at the temple, said the complainant.

“The accused asked the Dalits to go home and come back with their own utensils. When the Dalits told the accused that their act amounted to atrocity and that they will file a police complaint, the latter warned that if they approach police, the other villagers will boycott them,” said a police officer.

After the argument, three shopkeepers of Malanpur allegedly refused to sell items to the Dalits.

Based on Chavda’s complaint, the seven men, who belong to the Koli community, were booked for atrocities on the Dalits.

Meanwhile, Ranpur police sub-inspector Bavku Khachar said that the villagers have resolved the issue. “We held a meeting with leaders of both the communities today and the villagers have agreed to end the boycott,” he said.

