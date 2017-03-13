Gujarat: 50 project-affected tribals of Bharuch district to get residential facility after 30 years

Nearly 30 years after they were rehabilitated to a nearby locality for a mining project of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC), a Gujarat government undertaking, the committee of Assembly for the welfare of Scheduled Tribes has recommended to provide residential facility to nearly 50 project-affected tribals of Rajpardi village of Jhagadia constituency in Bharuch district under Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana (PMGAY). The reason: During one of its visits, the committee realised that the tribals cannot live in the alternate accommodations given to them since live water streams start flowing from inside the houses making it uninhabitable during monsoon.

The committee headed by BJP MLA from Umbergaon constituency Ramanlal Patkar has made the recommendation in one of its two reports which were tabled in the Assembly this week, a copy of which is available with The Indian Express.

As per the details, the Rajpardi Lignite Mining Project of GMDC was launched in mid-1980s. And following the project, nearly 50 tribals from the Rajpardi village were displaced. And the tribals were provided alternative accommodation at a nearby locality subsequently.

According to the fourth report of the Committee tabled in the Assembly, the Rajpardi project-affected tribals had made a representation to it that during rainy season, live water streams start flowing from their houses making it uninhabitable.

The committee, in its report, records that an official of GMDC who was present during the visit confirmed the hardships being faced by the tribals during rainy season and adds that the company makes arrangement of shelter and food during monsoon.

The committee further records that the authorities have tried various methods to cure the problem, but in vain. Eventually, they got it checked by the experts of Gujarat Engineering Research Institute (GERI) which has opined that a peculiar geographical condition has been prevailing at the place where the tribals have been given alternative accommodation because of which live water streams start flowing there during rains. The committee further records that there was a proposal to ‘shift’ the tribals to a new place.

Speaking to The Indian Express Patkar said, “During our visit, they made representation before us and we have found that they have a problem even though they were rehabilitated. And so, we have recommended to give them residences under the PMGAY.”

Gujarat tribal leader and Janata Dal United (JDU) MLA from Jhagadia constituency Chhotu Vasava said, “These (project-affected) people of Rajpardi are facing this problem ever since they were given alternative accommodation. But so far, nothing has been done for it.”

When contacted Tribal Development Minister Ganpat Vasava said, “So far, I have not received any report of the ST Welfare Committee of Gujarat Assembly. I will be able to say anything on the subject only after getting the report and going through it.”