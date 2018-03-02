Gujarat: 4,041 industrial units default on Rs 1,653 crore worth power bills

A total of 4,041 industrial entities in Gujarat have electricity dues worth Rs one lakh or more. The dues from such entities amount to over Rs 1,653 crore at the end of 2017 and only four per cent of these dues have been recovered, the state legislature was informed on Wednesday.

Among the 33 districts, industrial units in Surat top in defaulting on electricity bills. A total of 986 firms did not pay bills worth Rs 830 crore which is almost half of the dues, stated the state government in written replies provided to various questions asked during the Question Hour. Apart from Surat, Rajkot (375 firms), Morbi (260), Bhavnagar (244) and Kutch (208) districts had the highest number of entities that have defaulted on their power bill.

While Dang had no defaulters, the lowest number of firms defaulting on their power bills were in Narmada (9), Mahisagar (11) and Dahod (16) where the presence of industrial units is few and far between. In the written replies, the state government also listed out the steps taken to recover the dues. Without mentioning the number of industries, the state government stated that it had cut electricity supply to a number of erring units and had initiated steps for recovery of dues. Meanwhile, the government also stated that it had recovered at least Rs 74 crore from 744 defaulting entities. The highest recovery of about Rs 38 crore has been made from 209 firms in Morbi district.

