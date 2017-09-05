Gujarat: 3 bodies recovered form near Dwarka, police suspect them to be of missing fishermen

Fisheries officers in Okha said that they too had been trying to help identified the bodies. Fisheries officers in Okha said that they too had been trying to help identified the bodies.

AROUND A WEEK after at least 10 fishermen went missing after their boats were trapped in rough sea, bodies of three men have washed ashore near Dwarka over the last two days but their identities were not acertained, police said on Tuesday. The first body was recovered from near Rupen harbour north of Dwarka town at 2:30 pm on Monday. Hours later, another body was washed ashore near Chandrabhaga, around four kilometres sought of Dwarka town at 6:15 pm the same day. On Police recovered the third body from near Varvala, north of Rupen harbour at 8 am on Tuesday.

“Prima facie, they look fishermen. But we are unable to ascertain their exact identities so far. We have contacted Porbandar police and marine police stations in Porbandar and Okha for clues. But so far, there is no headway. Their post-mortems have been conducted and the bodies have been kept at morgue in Jamnagar civil hospital. Doctors who conducted the autopsies opined that the victims must have died at least five days ago,” Dwarka police inspector Laxman Odedra told The Indian Express.

Fisheries officers in Okha said that they too had been trying to help identified the bodies. “There is not trace of least 10 fishermen who had gone missing around six days ago after their boats were trapped in rough sea. We are in touch with fishermen leaders and boat owners to locate them and establish identities of bodies which have washed ashore,” said an officer.

The officer said that that bodies of two fishermen have already been recovered. But five fishermen who went missing after their fishing trawler Khodiyar Devi-II capsized off Okha coast on August 31 are still missing.

