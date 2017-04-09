Gujarat: 22 AAP workers try to meet CM Vijay Rupani, arrested

As many as 22 AAP workers were arrested outside the residence and the office of CM Vijay Rupani when they tried to hand him a memorandum regarding farmer issues. While AAP media coordinator Harshil Nayak said they were neither given food nor water, Gandhinagar SP Virendra Singh refuted the allegation. The SP confirmed the arrests, but did not specify the reason. He said: “Police took action in accordance with the law”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now