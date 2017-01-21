Gujarat: 2 state IAS officers to act as poll observers

Two Gujarat cadre IAS officers — Shahmeena Hussain and Manisha Chandra — have been selected for election duty as observers during the upcoming assembly elections of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa.

Hussain, a 1997-batch officer is currently MD of Gujarat Green Revolution Company Limited, Vadodara. The charge of MD, GGRCL has been delegated to 1985-batch IAS officer A M Tiwari who is MD of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited, Vadodara.

Chandra, a 2004-batch officer, is Director of ICDS of Women & Child Development Department. This charge has been delegated to Ranjeeth Kumar, a 2005-batch officer, who is a director of Civil Supplies.

Chandra also holds additional charge of the post of Commissioner, National Rural Health Mission. Responsibility of this post has been delegated to Ratankanwar Gadhvicharan, a 2009-batch officer who is Deputy Secretary to Health & Family Welfare Department.