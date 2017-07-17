Gujarat: 2 Cong MLAs miss Presidential election meeting

Gujarat affairs in-charge Ashok Gehlot was also present at the meeting. Gujarat affairs in-charge Ashok Gehlot was also present at the meeting.

Heavy rain in Rajkot barred Congress MLAs Raghavji Patel and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja from attending a party meeting on Sunday ahead of the Presidential elections on Monday.

Rest 55 Congress legislators attended the two-hour meeting, during which Gujarat affairs in-charge Ashok Gehlot, Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee president Bharatsinh Solanki and leader Shankersinh Vaghela were also present.

AICC general secretary Anil Shastri, who has been sent to the state as an observer, explained the MLAs how to vote during the Presidential election.

‘Counter BJP’s false propoganda’

Congress Seva Dal president Mahendra Joshi on Sunday asked the party workers in Ahmedabad to counter “false propaganda” of BJP in each and every village to win the forthcoming Assembly elections. “The BJP, which talked of development for all, has changed the discourse to communal and emotional issues after coming to power at the Centre,” he alleged.

