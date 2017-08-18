17 arrested for assaulting Dalit sent to jail

A local court in Sojitra taluka of Anand district on Thursday sent the 17 men arrested for allegedly assaulting a Dalit man and his mother for skinning a dead bovine to 14 days in judicial custody.

The court also turned down the police request for custodial interrogation. “We had sought remand of the accused, but the court rejected our plea,” said Anand Superintendent of Police Saurabh Singh.

The court also rejected the bail pleas of all the 17 accused, who were arrested on Wednesday. Most of the accused are in their 20s and are residents of the same village where the Dalit victims reside.

A mob of Darbar community had allegedly assaulted 21-year-old Shailesh Rohit and his mother on Saturady over skinning dead cattle in a plot very close to the village crematorium. ENS

