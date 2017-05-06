Gujarat: 12-yr-old boy shot at after he plucks mangoes

A 12-year-old school boy was recently shot at in his stomach by an air gun after he allegedly plucked mangoes from a tree in Dungra village of Valsad district, police said on Friday.

Suraj Pandey, a Class VI student, and his friend Rahul Verma were playing outside on Tuesday afternoon when they saw some mangoes on a tree on a common open plot near a building.

According to police, they plucked two mangoes each and were returning home. While returning home, Suraj was hit in his stomach by an air gun pellet and started bleeding. He managed to reach home from where he was rushed to a hospital in Silvassa (Dadra and Nagar Haveli). The condition of the boy is reportedly “out of danger”.

On Friday, Silvassa police transferred the complaint to Dungra police station. Sub-inspector N M Solanki said, “Somebody had fired one shot from an air gun. There is an apartment facing the plot. We are putting all efforts to identify the person involved in firing.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now