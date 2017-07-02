It’s a historic step: Gujarat BJP

BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya (right) BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya (right)

Terming it as the most important and historic step towards ensuring financial independence of the country, BJP on Saturday welcomed the imposition of Goods and Services Tax or GST by Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre. The party also questioned Congress’s “double standard” on the matter.

“While Congress had supported GST in Parliament, it is opposing it outside. This is its double standard and it’s doing so because it cannot stand the immense popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”, state BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya said in a statement Saturday.

