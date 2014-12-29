GSPC to lay 14,000 sq kms of gas pipeline in Western Kutch

Gujarat government plans to reach out to 1.66 lakh households in Kutch district in Gujarat, by laying 14,042 square kilometers of gas pipeline in western part of Kutch by investing Rs 601 crore in the next 25 years. This has been made possible after GSPC gets a go-ahead from the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB)

“The state-government controlled GSPC (Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation) has got the authorisation from the PNGRB to lay pipelines in western region of Kutch,” stated the state energy minister Saurabh Patel in a statement here on Monday. The authorisation has been granted after a competitive bidding process.

“This pipeline will also help take natural gas to small and medium enterprises in the district,” Patel added. The permission to lay more gas pipelines in the state comes at a time when a number of gas-powered power plants and industrial units are facing an acute shortage of natural gas.

The areas that will benefit from the natural gas pipeline in the next 25 years are Bhuj City, Mundra City, Bhuj (Rural), Mundra (Rural), Mandvi, Nakhatrana, Abdasa and Lakhpat.

Three City Gas Distribution (CGD) companies of GSPC Group in Gujarat — GSPC Gas, Gujarat Gas and Sabarmati Gas — currently take natural gas to 10.5 lakh households in the state, the statement said.

