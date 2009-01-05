GSPC reduces price of retail gas

The Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation (GSPC) has reduced the price of retail gas,following the reduction in energy prices globally,sources said. The new rates will be effective from January 1,2009. GSPC has reduced the prices of retail gas from Rs 19.5 per standard cubic metre (SCM) to Rs 15.9 per SCM, officials said,adding that gas pricing in future will depend on movement of energy prices in the global market.

GSPC Gas operates in 15 districts of Gujarat and caters to 33,000 domestic customers. It has 24 CNG stations and sells 1.6 million cubic metres of gas per day.

In Gujarat,there are seven companies operating in city gas distribution (CGD) catering to 3.25 lakh domestic consumers,300 commercial establishments,and over 1,000 industrial units,besides one lakh CNG customers.

After a review of international prices of energy,which dipped drastically,a decision was taken to lower selling prices of products such as LPG and CNG,they said.

