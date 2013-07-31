Groups clash in Bapunagar

Group clashes over an alleged eve-teasing incident broke out in Bapunagar area of the city late on Tuesday night. The police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

The incident occurred at Hridayanagar area of Bapunagar,when some boys from one community passed some comments at a girl from anothercommunity,who was passing-by and allegedly tried to molest her also.

The girl escaped from the spot and complained to her family,which along with a group of supporters reportedly attacked the boys with sticks. This led to a scuffle between members of both the communities.

They attacked each other with sticks,knives and also pelted stones.

The Bapunagar police said one motorbike and one hand cart was torched and a few other vehicles were vandalised. The police resorted to a mild lathi- charge to control the situation.

The police have registered a case of eve teasing as per the victim’s complaint and a separate case of riots against both sides.

