Govt primary schools to be evaluated on April 6, 7, says Gujarat Education Minister

Gunotsav, the annual evaluation of government schools in the state, will be conducted on April 6 and 7, said Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama on Tuesday. The evaluation is aimed at enhancing the educational standards of nearly 54 lakh children in primary schools.

Addressing officers and government employees who will fan out all over the state, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, through a video conference held on Tuesday, said that most students coming to the government primary schools belonged to the poor families.

“This year, the focus should be on evaluation of physical amenities in villages, like road, drinking water and healthcare facilities, in addition to A, B and C grades given to schools,” he instructed officials.

During the two days, state government officers will evaluate about 54 lakh students studying in over 34,000 government primary schools, ashram shalas and grant-in-aid schools.

