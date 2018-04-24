Gujarat drafting Bill to check depletion of groundwater

“The Gujarat Groundwater Authority has been doing surveys and estimation of groundwater as per the guidelines of the Central government. Considering the details of the 1997 estimates, the Gujarat government had put control on lifting of groundwater in 57 talukas,” the department said. (Express photo by Partha Paul) “The Gujarat Groundwater Authority has been doing surveys and estimation of groundwater as per the guidelines of the Central government. Considering the details of the 1997 estimates, the Gujarat government had put control on lifting of groundwater in 57 talukas,” the department said. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

To control and regulate usage of groundwater, the state government is in the final stage of drafting a legislation on the basis of a model Bill provided by Central Government’s Water Resources Department. This was stated by Narmada, Water Supply and Kalpsar Department on Monday. A release from the department said that owing to excess lifting of groundwater, the water levels have been constantly dropping in certain parts of the state, and therefore the government is committed to control and regulate the same.

“The Gujarat Groundwater Authority has been doing surveys and estimation of groundwater as per the guidelines of the Central government. Considering the details of the 1997 estimates, the Gujarat government had put control on lifting of groundwater in 57 talukas,” the department said, adding that after 2004, it was made mandatory to have Groundwater Authority’s permission to get electricity connection for drawing water through borewells for irrigation in those 57 talukas.

The government said that in order to check deterioration of groundwater level, lifting of groundwater below 200 metres for any purpose other than drinking has been banned in Gandhinagar taluka as per the Central Groundwater Authority’s norm. At the same time, the release added, the Central Groundwater Authority has notified Mansa, Kalol and Mehsana talukas to draw groundwater.

