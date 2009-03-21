Government receives bids for riverfront project at Gandhinagar

The state government has received bids for its project to develop the riverfront along the 10-km stretch of the Sabarmati river flowing between Chiloda and Shahpur bridges on the outskirts of Gandhinagar.

The State Roads and Buildings (R&B) department implementing the project has received several bids from private consultancy firms to prepare the detailed project report on the proposed riverfront. The government has already made budgetary provision of Rs 25 lakh for appointing a consultancy firm having expertise in such a project.

We have already received bids from some leading consultants having expertise in planning and designing the proposed riverfront project. But,since the model code of conduct is in force,the government will appoint one of the bidders as the consultants only after the entire poll process is over on May 16, a senior R&B official said.

After the consultants are appointed,they would be first assigned the job of carrying out hydrological and soil testing surveys. Then,they would be asked to prepare a comprehensive report suggesting the site development,planning and designing and project cost estimates,besides other things.

Asked,the official said that as of now the project cost is estimated at Rs 100 crore,which is expected to rise further. The government may develop the project on the public private partnership (PPP) model.

The official claimed that the project,when completed in the next 2-3 years,would have far better recreational facilities and more innovative features than the Sabarmati riverfront being developed in Ahmedabad,for there is a huge vacant land available along the banks of the Sabarmati river flowing near Gandhinagar.

The government has plans to create recreational facilities on this vacant land. It also proposes to develop a portion of the land on commercial basis,he said.

