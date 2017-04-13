Goodwill gesture: 62 Indian fishermen released after Coast Guard saves Pak sailors

HOURS AFTER Indian fishermen saved two drowning sailors of Pakistan Marine Security Agency (PMSA), the Pakistan agency released 62 fishermen along with their nine boats on Monday. The PMSA had apprehended the Indian fishermen while they were operating near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) off Jakhau coast between April 8 and 9. According to a release issued by the Indian Coast Guard, the PMSA headquarters contacted the Maritime Rescue Centre in Mumbai at 8.30 pm on Sunday and informed the Indian authorities that a PMSA speed boat with six crew on board had gone missing while on routine patrol off IMBL. The reported position was 59 nautical miles west off Jakhau.

In response, the Coast Guard diverted the Indian Coast Guard ship Ankit, which was patrolling the area for search and rescue operation. On April 10, two other Coast Guard ships — Samrat and Arinjay — also joined the search and rescue operation. A Dornier plane and a helicopter were also pressed into service.

On Monday, at about 10.20 am, the Indian fishing trawler DhanshreeChamunda informed the Coast Guard ship Samrat that they had rescued two persons suspected to be sailors of PMSA.

The Coast Guard took custody of the two survivors. “The survivors were part of the Pakistani law enforcement team who had drifted into Indian waters when their boat with six crew members sank due to ingress of sea water on April 9. Subsequent search operation yielded recovery of bodies of other four crew members of which three were recovered by ICG ships Arinjay and Ankit. Both the PMSA personnel and the four dead bodies have been handed over to Pakistani Naval ship which was operating across the IMBL,” added the Coast Guard.

Responding to this gesture, the PMSA released 62 Indian fishermen along with nine fishing boats. “The fishermen were questioned by the Coast Guard and other agencies. After their identities were verified and nothing suspicious was found about them, they were released,” said Rakesh Bajpai, assistant director fisheries at Porbandar.

Jatin Desai, general secretary of Pakistan India People’s Forum for Peace and Democracy (PIPFPD) welcomed the gesture by agencies of both the countries. “This shows that there is goodwill between people and authorities of the both the countries. It is an encouraging sign,” said Desai.

