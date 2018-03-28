Gondal godown fire: Govt opposes bail of 5 accused

The Vijay Rupani-led Gujarat government opposed the bail petitions moved by five accused, who are in jail for their alleged role in the fire at a godown in Gondal. (Express Photo: Javed Raja/File) The Vijay Rupani-led Gujarat government opposed the bail petitions moved by five accused, who are in jail for their alleged role in the fire at a godown in Gondal. (Express Photo: Javed Raja/File)

The Gujarat government on Tuesday filed its reply in the Gujarat High Court, opposing the bail petitions moved by five accused, who are in jail for their alleged role in the fire at a godown in Gondal, Rajkot, in which groundnuts procured by the state government worth crores were gutted on January 31 this year.

The reply states that the owner of the godown, Dinesh Selani, one of the six accused, did not repair the godown despite being told to do so by the government before hiring it for storage.

Meanwhile, due to the apprehension of cyclone Ockhi hitting the region, the government decided to store the groundnut in the godowns hired for this purpose, including Selani’s godown.

