Godhra MLA keeps party guessing ahead of Rajya Sabha polls

Congress MLA from Godhra C K Raulji, who did not join his party colleagues at a Bengaluru resort ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls, on Saturday said that he would first seek views of his supporters before deciding on the future course of action. Raulji, considered close to Shankershin Vaghela who quit the Congress last month, said that he will announce his decision on Monday, a day ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls in the state.

Raulji was present in Gandhinagar when Congress MLA from Thasra in Kheda district, Ramsinh Parmar, resigned from party. There are speculations that Raulji would join BJP soon after voting for the Rajya Sabha elections, but Congress leaders have rejected such suggestions. “His constituency has a good number of minority votes, and he would most certainly consider that before he decides to join the BJP,” said a top Congress leader.

Raulji began his career from Janta Dal in the early nineties and joined Vaghela when the latter floated the Rashtriya Janta Party (RJP) in 1995. Raulji joined the Congress after the RJP-Congress merger. He was elected from Godhra Assembly seat in 2012.

