Give original manuscript to Bihar police: Gujarat HC to printer on BSSC paper leak

The Gujarat High Court on Friday directed the city-based printing house to hand over original manuscript of the question papers of the Bihar Staff Selection Commission which were leaked. The printing press, which published the papers, had approached the court apprehending police action in view of the investigation being conducted by Bihar police. A Bihar police team had approached the printing press, Confisec Printers, and sought original manuscript of the question paper. The firm contested in the court, stating that it would amount to breach of the secrecy.

The court, however, found that by handing over the document wouldn’t hamper the secrecy and directed the police not to make the document public.

In response to the apprehension raised by the printing firm that the Bihar Police may seal its office, the investigators informed the court that it would not do so. The firm had mentioned in the petition that it is printing more than 50 lakh question papers of different state boards and other competitive examinations.

The SIT of Bihar police is investigating the case and has already arrested an IAS officer Sudhir Kumar, now suspended chairman of the BSSC. One of the directors of the printing firm Vineet Kumar has also been arrested by the police.