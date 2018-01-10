Girl killed by kite string: Father booked for reckless driving

While the car was passing through Udhna Darwaja flyover junction, her throat was injured by a kite string. (Representational) While the car was passing through Udhna Darwaja flyover junction, her throat was injured by a kite string. (Representational)

Surat police Tuesday booked the father of a five-year-old girl, who was killed by a kite string last week, for reckless driving. An unidentified kite flyer has also been booked. Both have been booked under section 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC.

Fatema Karodia, daughter of Yunus Karodia, a farmer from Hathuran village in Mangrol taluka of Surat district, had come with her family to Surat for shopping on December 31, 2017. On their way back, she stood on the seat, with her head out of the car’s sunroof, to get a view of the city.

While the car was passing through Udhna Darwaja flyover junction, her throat was injured by a kite string. By the time Karodia realised what had happened and stopped the car, the girl had fallen unconscious due to loss of blood caused by the nearly 17-cm gash. He rushed her to the nearby Apple Hospital where she was declared dead on Friday.

Salabatpura police reached the spot and recorded the statements of the parents, before sending the body to New Civil hospital for postmortem. The body was on Saturday handed over to her parents for final rites. Assistant sub-inspector of Khatodara police station Shanker Pundlik booked the driver of the car (Fatema’s father) along with an unidentified kite flyer.

Surat police commissioner Satish Sharma said, “We know that the father of the deceased is in deep pain, but we have also thought that it is the duty of the father to ensure that his daughter is seated in a moving vehicle. We have also registered an offence against the unidentified kite flyer and attempts are being made to identify and arrest him.”

