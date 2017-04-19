General board meeting turns unruly

BJP corporators argue with Congress corporators at the chamber of Rajkot mayor. Chirag Chotaliya BJP corporators argue with Congress corporators at the chamber of Rajkot mayor. Chirag Chotaliya

UNRULY SCENES involving corporators of Opposition Congress and ruling BJP were witnessed Tuesday during the general board meeting of the Rajkot Municipal Corporation and also inside the chamber of Rajkot mayor Jaiman Upadhyay.

It all started with Congress corporator from Ward 13 Jagruti Dangar rushing to the mayor’s chair as the general board meeting began. She claimed that the city engineer of the central zone was biased and did not sanction the work suggested by her. She placed a letter and a set of her letterheads on the mayor’s desk, saying she was surrendering it and wants to transfer the grant for local area development to the city engineer.

Mayor Jaiman Upadhyay, however, asked Dangar to meet him after the meeting. While the municipal commissioner was replying to BJP corporator Dalsukh Jagani’s query about the RMC projects funded under Jawaharlal Nehru Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM), Congress corporator Mansukh Kalariya intervened and sought to know deadlines for the completion of such projects. BJP members opposed the intervention, but Congress corporators again rushed to the well, prompting marshals to surround them.

A temporary truce was brokered when senior BJP corporator Nitin Bhardwaj intervened and suggested that Congress members be also allowed to ask supplementary questions even out of turn. But, towards the end of the meeting, the commotion started again as leader of opposition Vashram Sagathiya alleged that residents in some areas were getting drinking water only once in six days. Fellow Congress corporator Vijay Vank joined in and shouted that he was setting a deadline of one week to the RMC to solve the issue or he would launch an agitation.

As the meeting got over, Congress corporators went to the chamber of the mayor and sat on the floor.

Later, Sagathiya requested the mayor to consider his proposal for embossing a portrait of BR Ambedkar on the wall of the vigilance office in the RMC headquarters. But, Upadhyay told him that BJP corporator Raju Aghera had also moved a similar proposal for installing a Ambedkar portrait at an “appropriate” place in the RMC and that it had been approved.

This led to arguments and counter-arguments between Congress corporators, the mayor, Bhardwaj and Ashish Vagadiya, chairman of sanitation committee. Meanwhile, Vank repeated his “deadline” to solve the issue of drinking water in a week. Abuses were hurled from the members of the ruling party as police swung into action and forcibly escorted Congress corporators out of the chamber. Later, DySP Rajendrasinh Zala said police were in the process of registering an FIR against the Congress corporators for vandalising offices of the civic body.

