Gems and jewellery exhibition ‘Sparkle’ inaugurated: Demonetisation effect sees fewer visitors, stall bookings this year

In the presence of a limited number of people, the much-awaited four-day event Sparkle International 2017, an exhibition of gems and jewellery, was inaugurated in Surat by Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel. Speaking on the occasion, Patel said, “The industry will be benefited by such exhibitions and the state government has always supported Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SGCCI) in carrying out such an exhibition as it generates more employment.”

In the 9th edition of Sparkle exhibition, around hundred stalls have been booked by gem and diamond merchants, jewellery manufacturers and jewellery machinery firms. The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SGCCI) had put-off Sparkle by a month, citing lack of sponsors, following demonetisation. The event was scheduled to be held from December 16 to December 19.

The earlier editions of Sparkle event were inaugurated by the then chief ministers Narendra Modi and Anandiben Patel, but this year it was opened the deputy chief minister. The organisers had earlier decided that Chief Minister Vijay Rupani would inaugurate the event, but due to some unknown, he could not come to Surat and the event was inaugurated by his deputy.

The Sparkle event this year has been quite affected by demonetisation, as only 100 exhibitors shown interest. In past, the event had witnessed 200 exhibitors from Gujarat and other state.

Also fewer people were present during the inauguration of the event at Surat International Exhibition and Convention Centre in Sarsaana. At the last moment, over hundreds of chairs were removed from the public seating arrangements by the organisers, as not many turned up.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Chief Minister said, “After the success of the Vibrant Gujarat event, Sparkle event has been inaugurated in Surat. It will also be a big success. Through such exhibitions, a meeting between manufacturer and buyers take place and this will benefit industry and even employment will be generated. The Sparkle exhibition was started by the then chief minister Narendra Modi, keeping in mind the need of the industry. Surat is famous for textile and diamond industry, and the state government is ready to give all support the SGGCI for the development of these industries.”

Addressing mediapersons on the sidelines, Patel responded to the queries on Hardik’s plan to revive the Patidar quota agitation. He said: “The Gujarat government will work in the direction of development and we will look into the issues of common people and try to solve it. Under the leadership of Vijaybhai, we have solved all the issues of the past and the present, including fixed pay for the government employees. For those who are carrying out agitations, we will carry out meetings and talk to them and try to find out suitable solutions, keeping in mind the development and prosperity of the state. We (Our government) had meetings with Sardar Patel Group leaders and Patidar Anamat Andolan Samithi (PAAS) conveners, and… the state government will come out with appropriate decision in coming days.”