Gangster shot at, injured in Porbandar

PORBANDAR GANGSTER Bhima Dula Odedra was injured after six unidentified men on motor bikes allegedly shot at him from close range at a marriage ceremony in Adiyana town of Porbandar Tuesday. Police suspect the assault was an attempt to avenge the alleged killings of a father-son duo around a decade ago. Police said that the assailants opened fire on Odedra while he was emerging out of the venue of the marriage ceremony and was preparing to leave for his home in Adiyana in his car.

“The attackers sped away after the attack. Odedra was rushed to a government hospital in Porbandar where doctors confirmed that he was hit by a bullet and that one bullet had pierced through the right side of his abdomen,” Ranavav police sub-inspector Vaibhav Ahir said.

Police said the incident took place around 12:30 pm when Odedra was attending the wedding ceremony of a relative. “From Porbandar, Odedra has been referred to a private hospital in Rajkot for further treatment. His condition is reported to be stable,” the PSI further said. Odedra, 60, is facing more than four dozen criminal cases. He is a relative of Gujarat Water Supply Minister Babu Bokhiria and elder brother of former BJP MLA from Kutiyana, Karsan Odedra.

The gangster and his son Lakshman were among 10 persons booked for the alleged murder of Porbandar Congress leader Mulu Modhwadia in 2005. However, they were acquitted by a local court in 2003. Laksham is incumbent chairman of Porbandar agriculture produce market committee.