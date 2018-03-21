Gandhinagar Taluka Panchayat: BJP captures power amid bickering in Congress

On Tuesday, the Congress suffered a major blow when six of its members decided to abstain from voting, reducing its strength to 12. (Bhupendra Rana) On Tuesday, the Congress suffered a major blow when six of its members decided to abstain from voting, reducing its strength to 12. (Bhupendra Rana)

Despite winning three seats less than the Congress in the recent Gandhinagar taluka panchayat election, the BJP managed to capture power at the panchayat body on Tuesday with the help of two Independents and bickering within the Congress which led to six of its members skipping the voting.

In the 36-member body, the Congress had won 18 seats, BJP 15 and three seats had gone to Independents in the recently-concluded polls. However, on Tuesday, the Congress suffered a major blow when six of its members decided to abstain from voting, reducing its strength to 12.

While the party got the support of one Independent, BJP, on the other hand got the votes of two other Independents, taking their tally to 17. With six abstention, the majority mark dropped to 16 and as a result BJP won both president and vice-president posts. While BJP’s Shobhnaben Vaghela was elected president, party’s Jagdish Patel was elected vice-president.

Gandhinagar District Congress unit president Suryasinh Dabhi said the six party members “succumbed to alluring offers of plum positions” in civic committees from the BJP. “Three were prone to allurement as they were freshers and three are experienced ones,” he said.

With this, the BJP has regained power in the taluka panchayat.

