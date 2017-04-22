Gandhinagar: Alleging harassment, Dalit woman consumes phenyl at collectorate

Close on the heels of arrest of seven persons in Botad for “boycotting” the Dalits at a village, a 37-year-old anganwadi worker from Liya village of Ahmedabad district attempted suicide on Friday by consuming phenyl at the collectorate, protesting alleged harassment by an upper-caste man from her village and non-cooperation from the district and the police administration.

The incident happened in the afternoon when Bhaniben Parmar consumed phenyl inside the Collector’s office. She was rushed to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital where her condition is reportedly out of danger.

According to Revabhai, Bhaniben’s husband, “We are being harassed by one Khodabhai Patel on various counts. He was against a mass-dining of all the communities that we held recently at the village. He has also been nursing a grievance against us for lodging a complaint against his wife who had filed a nomination from a reserved seat of Gram Panchayat sometime ago. The nomination was rejected.”

Revabhai, a labourer at an automobile company near Sanand, said that Khodabhai had also lodged a complaint of corruption in Anganwadi against Bhaniben, but it was rejected after an inquiry.

He said Khodabhai continues to harass his family by threatening to harm their two daughters.

Revabhai said that they had gone to lodge a police complaint against Khodabhai, but police did not register it. .

On Friday, Bhaniben had gone to Ahmedabad Collector’s office to make a representation. However, she consumed phenyl there.

Collector Avantika Singh Aulakh said, “We have forwarded her grievances to the district police and the SDM.”

On non-registration of the complaint of harassment by police, Ahmedabad (Rural) SP R V Asari said, “Their complaint was being inquired into by a DSP who had then asked them to get the complaint registered. But, no one turned up.”

