Kutch cop moved out for ‘abusing’ judge

An inspector with Gandhidham police in Kutch district was transferred to the Kutch East headquarters on Wednesday for allegedly abusing and threatening an additional district judge on the premises of the court on Tuesday. Gandhidham Bar Association also observed a bandh on Wednesday, while judge Virat Buddha made a representation to the Gujarat High Court in this regard. Gandhidham A Division police inspector (PI) R G Parmar allegedly abused and threatened the district judge with sticks after he refused to meet the former in his chamber on Tuesday, the Gandhidham bar claimed.

Kutch East SP Bhavna Patel later met the judge at his residence late on Tuesday evening. “I met the judge after coming know about the PI’s unruly behaviour from the local media. Based on primary information, we have transferred PI Parmar to leave reserve in the headquarters. I have also ordered deputy superintendent of Anjar to conduct an inquiry and submit a report within three days,” the SP said.

Parmar , on the other hand, denied the allegations. “I am a senior police officer with 30 years in service. How can I beat a judge? I am surprised by the allegations. I have never seen or met Justice Buddha. I had gone to the court to check if two policemen of A Division posted in the coordination centre were there or not and to meet Justice R G Yadav who is judicial officer of our jurisdiction,” Parmar said, adding he was being defamed and that he would resign within a few days.

