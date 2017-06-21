Future course of action after meeting supporters: Shankersinh Vaghela

Addressing reporters at his office in the Gujarat Assembly, the Congress legislature party leader said he had conveyed “his feelings” to the Congress leadership. (File) Addressing reporters at his office in the Gujarat Assembly, the Congress legislature party leader said he had conveyed “his feelings” to the Congress leadership. (File)

After futile efforts for a commanding position in the electoral strategy of Congress, senior party leader Shankersinh Vaghela on Tuesday said he would decide the future course of action after meeting his “supporters” on June 24. Annoyed with the recent media reports about him, which he dubbed “character assassination”, Vaghela reiterated he would neither return to BJP nor float a political party or forum. But, he praised RSS for his political upbringing and giving him an identity.

Addressing reporters at his office in the Gujarat Assembly, the Congress legislature party leader said he had conveyed “his feelings” to the Congress leadership. Vaghela also said he was in favour of an early decision on Congress’s poll alliance with NCP and JD(U), so that the party candidates could be introduced to the electorates well in advance.

“I am not in favour of selection of candidates at the last moment,” he said, adding, there have been differences with the party leadership on this issue. “I only want that the homework be done in advance for selection of candidates.” About his meeting with supporters in Gandhinagar on June 24, Vaghela said he would seek their “advice about what he should do”.

He said no sitting MLAs has been invited to the meeting, which is being considered as a show of strength by him. Vaghela has been in controversy for about one-and-a half months amid rumours that he had sent his resignation letter to the party high command owing to differences with the state party leaders and that he might join BJP or form his own political party.

“I have conveyed my feelings to Congress supremo Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Ahmedbhai Patel,” said the CLP leader, clarifying that he never sought to declared chief ministerial candidate. Vaghela dismissed questions from the media about what would he do if his supporters suggest him to join BJP or form a political party. Much mellowed Vaghela’s tone and tenor indicated that he was in a mood to patch his differences with the party leadership in the state. He was cautious in taking questions and refused to speak with TV channels after the press briefing.

