Four Surat textile traders arrested for selling sarees with Buddha images

Four textile traders in Surat were arrested on Friday for allegedly being involved in the sale of sarees on which images of Gautam Buddha were printed. Police arrested the traders for “hurting sentiments of a section of society” and also seized 1,200 such sarees from four shops in different textile markets of the city.

The arrests were made after one Samast Yuva Ambetkar Samaj Surat (SYASS) submitted a memorandum to the district collector in this regard.

According to sources, members of SYASS staying close to textile markets in Ring Road areas learnt that some traders were selling the sarees having images of Gautam Buddha and they submitted a protest memorandum to Surat District Collector Mahendra Patel Thursday evening.

Also on Thursday, SYASS leader Kunal Sonvane collected information about shops that allegedly sold the sarees and later filed a complaint with Salabatpura police. In the complaint, Sonvane alleged that without any permission, the accused printed and sold such sarees.

The Salabatpura police registered an offence under various sections for the IPC and raided a few shops from where they claimed to have seized as many as 1,200 Buddha-printed sarees. Police also arrested four shop owners.

“Our religious sentiments were hurt and we will not tolerate it. One of my friend working in R K T Market saw such sarees and he took photographs of it and contacted me a couple of days ago. We have contacts in other textile markets too and we found that four textile traders were selling the sarees locally and also exporting it… We demand strict legal action against the accused,” Sonvane told The Indian Express.

Pnspector V J Chaudhary said, “The textile traders told us that their intention was not to hurt any religious feeling. They were selling such sarees since the last two months. We are trying to find out in which factory such sarees were printed.”

