Foundation day celebrations: At Hardik’s home town, CM attends youth event

On the eve of Gujarat foundation day, a boat competition at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Javed Raja

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday addressed a youth convention in Viramgam, native town of Patidar agitation leader Hardik Patel. The function went off peacefully amid tight security measures under which women wearing black dupattas were asked to leave them outside before entering the venue.

The function — Yuva Sammelan — was held at M J High School ground as part of the government programmes to celebrate the 57th Foundation Day of Gujarat. Viramgam is a stronghold of Opposition Congress, and represented in the Assembly by firebrand woman Congress leader Tejashree Patel. It is to be noted that following the Patidar reservation agitation, the then chief minister Anandiben Patel had faced protest during her speech at a public function in Viramgam in June last year.

The Sunday’s event was attended by senior ministers like Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, Pradipsinh Jadeja and Shankar Chaudhary, along with BJP office bearers such as youth wing president Rutvij Patel and spokesperson Bharat Pandya. Rupani said his government was working for the welfare of youths. He also said that the government was determined to give employment to 10 lakh youths in private sector and noted 67,000 youths have already got government jobs. “We want youths not to be job seekers, but job givers. And, therefore, we are coming out with initiatives like Start Up India to help entrepreneurial youths,” Rupani said.

There was strict police bandobast across Viramgam town for the function. To preempt any possible protest, police asked women who were wearing black dupattad to remove and leave them outside the venue. Many iron barricades were installed at the venue in front of the main stage from where Rupani and the others addressed the gathering.

Ahmedabad (Rural) superintendent of police R V Asari said, “There were only a couple of females who were wearing dupatta covering their face. They had been asked to remove the dupattas. It was part of the police security procedure to ensure security at the venue.” After Rupani’s speech, he was felicitated by people from various communities. Zalawadi Kadva Patidar Samiti of Viramgam region in a message, that was aired from the mic at the venue, expressed its support to the Rupani government. Hardik Patel belongs to Zalawadi Kadva Patidar samaj.

