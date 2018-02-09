Former minister Anil Patel dies

Anil Patel Anil Patel

Former Minister in the then Narendra Modi government and founder of Ganpat University, Anil Tribhovandas Patel, died in a private hospital here on Thursday morning. He was 73. Patel was suffering from prostate cancer for over three years. He is survived by wife, two sons and two brothers besides a cousin brother.

A close friend of Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, Anil had vacated his Mehsana seat for him.

Patel was born at Lanva in Patan district in 1944. Very active in public life, he was chairman of Mehsana Urban Co-operative Bank and head of Umiya Sansthan, Unjha. He was also chairman and managing director of Apollo Group of Industries. The besna will be held in Mehsana on Saturday.

“The void caused by his death in public sphere cannot be filled,” said state BJP chief Jitu Vaghani.

