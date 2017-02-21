Former Gujarat minister Jaspal Singh dead

Jaspal Singh Jaspal Singh

Former minister of civil supplies in Gujarat Jaspal Singh, who had also served as mayor of Vadodara, died Sunday night at his residence in the city. He was 91. He is survived by wife and two daughters, both settled abroad. Singh, who was popular among the city residents during his tenure as commissioner of police, was minister in the Keshubhai Patel government from 1995 to 1998. His popularity grew among the residents of Vadodara when he handled the communally sensitive areas of the city with utmost efficiency, ensuring that the annual Narsiji Wargodha processions were peacefully held in 1983. In fact, it was Singh’s transfer from the city that stirred much public attention when the then chief minister ordered his transfer after the procession. Singh had then resigned from the post to contest electoral politics.

He joined BJP and contested the Gujarat assembly elections, but lost. In 1985, he successfully contested as an Independent.

In 1987, Singh formed Savdhaan Party and contested the Vadodara civic body polls, in which his party won 21 seats. He became the city mayor after getting support from the erstwhile Janata Dal and other Independent candidates.

However, a year later, Janata Dal withdrew support and Savdhaan Party fell from the VMC board. Singh then joined BJP and was elected MLA from Sayajigung in 1990, 1995 and 1998.

He resigned from BJP after being denied in the first government formed by Narendra Modi in 2001. He rejoined BJP in 2011, but thereafter participated in AAP activities since 2014.

Ex-deputy mayor of Vadodara is no more

Former deputy mayor and Vadodara’s first BJP unit president Bhupendra Patel died after a prolonged illness on Sunday. Patel began his career in 1976 with the Jansangh and was elected as a councillor in Vadodara in 1975, and again in 1995. In 1980, he became the first president of BJP’s Vadodara unit. He also served as the deputy mayor of Vadodara from 1995 to 1996. Patel was also a Senate member in the MSU.