Gujarat: For ‘research on cow vigilantism’, prof from Japan meets Una flogging victims

Professor Nakamizo Kazuya with Balu Sarvaiya (extreme right) at Mota Samadhiyala, Friday. (Express) Professor Nakamizo Kazuya with Balu Sarvaiya (extreme right) at Mota Samadhiyala, Friday. (Express)

PROFESSOR NAKAMIZO Kazuya, an associate visiting professor at Kyoto University in Japan, visited Mota Samadhiyala village near Una town of Gir Somnath district on Friday and met some of the victims who were flogged, allegedly by cow vigilantes, for skinning a dead cow in 2016.

Professor Kazuya told The Indian Express that he was visiting Mota Samadhiyala to understand the Una atrocities and its fallout for his research project on cow vigilantism in India. “My mission is to research about the Una incident and how the Dalit movement developed here after the incident. I am working on gau rakshaks and I have been in places like Madhya Pradesh, UP and Bihar also.

But there, gau rakshaks are against Muslims. In case of Una, it is against Dalits. This aspect is also very important to understand… these gau rakshaks… I don’t know what has happened and what local people think about this incident,” he said. The Japanese professor, who has also been researching on the broader topic of global exclusion of minorities in democratic countries, added that he had studied the 2002 communal violence in Gujarat and that he sees the cow vigilantism as an extension of the communal divide.

Professor Kazuya’s visit comes 11 days after seven of the eight Dalit victims of the 2016 assault, including Balu Sarvaiya’s entire family, renounced Hinduism and embraced Buddhism at a mass conversion ceremony Balu had organised in his village on April 29. The Dalits had said that they were adopting another religion since they were facing discrimination by fellow Hindus.

Professor Kazuya, who has done extensive research on Indian politics and culture, drove from Ahmedabad to Diu on Thursday evening and visited Mota Samadhiyala village on Friday. The professor, who teaches at the South Asian and Indian Ocean Area Studies division of Kyoto University’s Graduate School of Asia and African Area Studies, reached the village at around noon and talked to Balu, his wife Kunvar, son Vashram, nephew Ashok and relative Arjan Babariya, and sought to know the details of the 2016 atrocities. He also talked to other Dalits of the village and shared lunch with the Sarvaiyas at their home.

Later in the evening, accompanied by the victims, Professor Kazuya also visited the abandoned stone quarry in Lamdhar hillocks of Mota Samadhiyala village where Balu and seven other Dalits were allegedly assaulted by cow vigilantes on July 11, 2016. The assailants had allegedly beaten up Balu, Kunvar, their two sons — Vashram and Ramesh — Ashok, Bechar and Balu’s relatives, Bechar Sarvaiya, Devshi Babariya and Arjan Babariya, accusing them of slaughtering a cow.

“We told them that the Dalit outcry after we were attacked was an outpouring of anger accumulated over thousands of years during which our community has been subjected to atrocities. We told him that the incident helped unite Dalits and the unity took the form of a movement against the suppression of Dalits by the upper class,” Vashram told The Indian Express.

Dhanji Korat, sarpanch of Mota Samadhiyala village, confirmed Professor Kazuya’s visit.

