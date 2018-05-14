Fodder protests to be held across Gujarat with demand for gauchar

Cong MLA Alpesh Thakor in Bhopal, Sunday. He had led the protest in Banaskantha. Cong MLA Alpesh Thakor in Bhopal, Sunday. He had led the protest in Banaskantha.

Continuing their protests against the BJP government’s alleged “failure in providing fodder to cattle in cowsheds or panjrapole”, the OBC/SC/ST Ekta Manch, Gujarat Kshatriya Thakor Sena and Opposition Congress have decided to expand their agitation from Banaskantha district to all the 33 districts of the state. They will be also launching a simultaneous campaign, demanding “return of gauchar land” in each village.

“The state government should answer why there is no gauchar land in 2,754 villages of Gujarat. The state government should issue a notification announcing that no gauchar land will be given to any industrialist, builders and their relatives. Across the state, an estimated 5 lakh hectare land has been given directly to industrialists, builders or their relatives. This has to be stopped with immediate effect. Stop politicising in the name of cows if you can not provide them land to graze or fodder,” said Mukesh Bharwad, vice-president of OBC/SC/ST Ekta Manch and Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee.

The group will also hold a symbolic protest against the prohibitory order that was issued on cows in Banaskantha district on May 5, by bathing the bovines in ‘gangajal’. Similar protests will also be held in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot.

On May 5, Banaskantha District Collector 5 had imposed prohibitory orders to stop people from releasing panjrapole cows on the streets as a mark of protest. “How can anyone impose section 144 of the CrPC (orders prohibiting assembly of cows). In no government, this act was ever committed. We demand suspension of all those officials who are responsible for issuing such orders. To convey our strong resentment, we will bathe a cow with ‘gangajal’ outside District Collector’s offices in the state on Monday,” added Bharwad.

The group claimed that out of the 629 panjrapoles in the state, 500 are in debt. The panjrapole managements have demanded fodder for at least three and a half months till June 20.

