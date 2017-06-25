‘Focus more on Hindi, then learn English’

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu launching the book ‘Emergency – Indian Democracy’s Darkest Hour’ in Gandhnagar on Saturday. Javed Raja Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu launching the book ‘Emergency – Indian Democracy’s Darkest Hour’ in Gandhnagar on Saturday. Javed Raja

INDIANS MUST speak their mother tongue, followed by Hindi, and then English, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Venkaiah Naidu said in Ahmedabad on Saturday. “Bhasha (language) and bhavna (emotions) go together,” Naidu said at an event to launch the “Collected Works of Mahatma Gandhi,” at Gandhi Ashram here.

Stressing the need to know “rashtra bhasha (national language),” Naidu said that the mindset of the average Indian has become “like English” in the process of learning that launguage. “I was also an anti-Hindi activist (as a youth and student leader in Andhra Pradesh), and had painted with tar on many signboards (written in Hindi) in the beginning. (That was) until I came to Delhi, when I realised that Hindi is a national language and an important link all over (India).”

The collected works, brought out in the centenary year of the Gandhi Ashram, have been published by the Publications Division of I&B Ministry, with association of Gujarat Vidyapith and Gandhi Ashram. “Hindi as rashtra bhasha (national language) is very important, we cannot do without it…. Most people in our country speak Hindi, so learning Hindi is also important…but we should be fluent in our mother language such Gujarati, Marathi, Bhojpuri…” Naidu said, according to PTI.

He also said, “I want that in our education policy we should consider (promoting own language). It is our misfortune that we give too much importance to English medium. Dheere dheere angrezi seekhte seekhte angrezi mind bhi aa gaya hamare mein. Ye acchha nahi hai, desh hith mein nahi hai. (By learning English language, we have developed an English mindset).”

