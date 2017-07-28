Ahmedabad: Flood-like situation after 10-hour downpour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducting an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Gujarat earlier this week. (Source: Express Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducting an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Gujarat earlier this week. (Source: Express Photo)

Heavy rainfall for around 10 hours on Thursday brought life to a standstill in Ahmedabad as public transport services were shut and power supply remained disrupted. The city received 152.4 mm rain from Wednesday midnight to 10 am Thursday, inundating several localities and key roads. The Western Railway cancelled as many as 32 trains and diverted routes of six long distance trains due to flooding and washing away of tracks in Ahmedabad division. While flights to and from the city were not affected despite waterlogging on the runway, the approach roads to the airport were flooded.

Parts of nearly 20 buildings collapsed during the rain and a 5-year-old boy was found dead in the debris of one of the buildings, police and rescue officials said. Nearly 3,800 people were relocated to safer places from worst-hit localities of Chandrabhaga, Vinzol, Nikol, Narol, Isan Nagar and Keshavnagar. Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday announced Rs 4 lakh ex gratia for those killed in rain-related incidents.

