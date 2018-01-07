Five-year-old girl dies after kite string slits her throat in Surat

Representational Image Representational Image

Ahead of Uttarayan, the kite flying festival which falls on January 14, a five-year-old girl fell prey to a killer kite string which slit her throat when she was travelling in her father’s car in Surat city. After the incident, the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) has swung into action to ensure that flyovers in the city are fenced to avoid any untoward incident because of the kite strings.

The incident occurred on December 31 when Fatema, the daughter of Yunus Karodia, a resident of Hathuran village of Surat district, was in the city to shop with her family. On their way back, Fatema stood on her seat and opened the sunroof of the car to catch a view of the city. When the car was crossing the flyover at Udhna Darwaja, a kite string stuck around her throat, causing a deep cut. By the time Karodia, a farmer, stopped his car, she had lost a lot of blood and had become unconscious.

Karodia took his daughter to the nearby Apple Hospital where she was admitted in the ICU ward where she died on Friday night. Salabatpura police took charge of the body which was later sent to New Civil Hospital for post-mortem. The body was handed over to her family members on Saturday.

The doctor who performed the post-mortem, Dr C H Sharma, said, “The scar had reached the neck. It measured up to 17 centimetres. She lost her life due to the excess flow of blood.” Surat Municipal Commissioner M Thennarasan said, “Most of the fencing has been done on the bridges. After the death of the minor in Udhna Darwaja area, we have instructed the road and bridge department officials of the SMC to ensure that all flyovers in Surat city are properly fenced. I have also instructed all seven zones of SMC to ensure fencing on flyovers in their areas.” There are 103 flyovers in Surat city.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App

More Related News American Desi Films