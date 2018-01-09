Fire in Ahmedabad kills four of family; Mayor takes stock of situation

Four members of a family suffocated to death after a fire broke out at 8 am on Tuesday in Shashtrinagar arena (Representational Image) Four members of a family suffocated to death after a fire broke out at 8 am on Tuesday in Shashtrinagar arena (Representational Image)

Four members of a family suffocated to death after a fire broke out at 8 am on Tuesday in Shashtrinagar Arena of Ahmedabad. According to officials, the “small fire” was caused by a possible gas leakage. The Mayor of the city, Gautam Shah, visited the site of the incident today to take stock of the situation. The family is survived by their seven-year-old daughter, who had left to school before the fire began.

The victims were identified as Chunilal Chaudhary (35), Mohan Chaudhary (34), Leela Chaudhary (33) and a 2-year-old infant Arjun Chaudhary, who were declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

“The family, hailing from Rajasthan, were living in a tiny grocery shop, which they owned. There was no escape route in the store and when we arrived we had to break open the shutter of the shop to enter,” M P Mistry, divisional fire officer with the AFES, said.

“We are still investigating the cause of the fire. The family’s 7-year-old daughter is the only one in the family who is alive now,” he added.

